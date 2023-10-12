Two of Lynn’s venues were glowing blue to show their support for this year’s World Mental Health Day this week.

The day was marked on Tuesday (October 10) and is dedicated to spreading education and awareness about mental health conditions.

As part of mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind’s ‘Do Blue’ campaign, Lynn’s Majestic Cinema and Alive’s Corn Exchange were illuminated blue to help raise awareness.

Lynn's Majestic Cinema was glowing blue on World Mental Health Day

Many across West Norfolk took part in supporting the international day by either wearing blue, selling blue cakes to raise money or even taking things to the extreme and dyeing their hair blue.

A spokesperson for Mind has said that up to 84% of people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their life

Pete Boczko, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “It was fantastic to see so much support for our Do Blue campaign yesterday.

Alive's Corn Exchange was shining blue on Tuesday

“Every building that was lit up blue will have sparked a conversation about mental health and raised awareness of our mission to ensure that no one in Norfolk and Waveney should have to face poor mental health alone.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and ensured people keep talking about this hugely important issue.

“From dressing in blue to selling blue cakes, you helped raise funds and awareness that will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Businesses, schools, and colleges in the area also marked the day.

All funds raised by people taking part in Do Blue events can be donated via Norfolk and Waveney Mind’s Do Blue online fundraising page, at: https://justgiving.com/campaign/doblue2023

