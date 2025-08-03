Venues and businesses are being urged to support breastfeeding mums by signing up to a new county initiative.

Norfolk County Council has launched its Infant Feeding Friendly Norfolk (IFFN) initiative this week hoping to improve breastfeeding rates in King’s Lynn and across the county.

Lynn has a low breastfeeding rate and the aim of IFFN is to create more welcoming environments for families with infants who often face stigma and embarrassment when breastfeeding in public.

The council hopes to encourage business and venues to make spaces safe for parents to feed their babies “anytime and anywhere”.

Although breastfeeding in the county has increased marginally over the last year, only just over half of babies are being breast fed which is one out of every two and rates vary across the county as statistics from the council’s Healthy Child Programme Provider, Cambridge Community Services (CCS) show.

They reveal breastfeeding rates at six to eight weeks with Thetford North at 20.1 % (only one in five babies being breastfed), Swaffham 34.5%, Fakenham 35.9% and North Lynn 37.7%.

Luisa Lyons, an NHS research midwife and IBCLC lactation consultant (the highest accredited health care professionals specialising in lactation), said: “I am committed to supporting mothers to feel empowered with their breastfeeding journey, and to enjoy feeding their babies in public should they wish.

“Support groups are an important part of this. Research shows that attending groups can help mothers gain confidence in feeding their babies out and about. It is great to see mothers feeling assured that they will be supported in feeding their babies however they wish.”

Research shows breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to protect maternal and child health. For infants it promotes healthy growth and brain development, reduces the risk of a range of illnesses such as infection, diabetes, asthma, heart disease, obesity and sudden infant death syndrome, according to the NHS.

Research also demonstrates that breastfeeding protects against mothers against postpartum haemorrhage, postpartum depression, ovarian and breast cancer, heart disease and type II diabetes while also supporting the mother-baby relationship and the mental health of both baby and mother, according to the charity UNICEF

Cllr Fran Whymark, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing at the county council, said: “Many areas across Norfolk, including Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Thetford have low breastfeeding rates. This impacts upon a baby’s development but we can all help to support breastfeeding mothers by creating safe, supportive environments for them to feed their children anytime, anywhere.”

This week is World Breastfeeding Week and businesses, organisations and venues across Norfolk are being urged to register as feeding friendly online at www.norfolk.gov.uk

The website has a suggested infant feeding friendly window sticker which can be displayed, contains information about how to create a feeding friendly space, why the council has joined the scheme and there’s also a list of places which are already infant feeding friendly for families to see.

By law, women have the right to breastfeed their baby in any public place. Despite this, many feel nervous about feeding when they're out and about. They don't always receive the support from others to feed with confidence.

“No matter which feeding method(s) a family uses, getting out and about with a baby can be a daunting task. We want all parents with infants to feel able and comfortable to visit venues in Norfolk. By parents we mean mums, dads, and carers,” the council website says.

World Breastfeeding Week is a global campaign backed by WHO (World Health Organisation) and UNICEF.

First-time mum Rebekah Chilvers, of Lynn, who is on maternity leave from her post as head of news at the Lynn News, recently wrote in her monthly column in the paper her shock at discovering how much of a “taboo breastfeeding in public seems to be” and how she is trying to find confidence in feeding three-month-old Clara in public places.

She urged venues to make it as “crystal clear” as possible that they support breastfeeding women pointing out that the Breastfeeding Network (BfN) has a scheme where businesses and organisations can display posters and stickers so that families know they will be welcome.