A “very shy” junior doctor has been presented with a special award by the team at Lynn’s hospital.

Dr Rapik Mangaser won an ‘outstanding contribution’ award after being nominated by the family of one of his patients, with medical director Rebecca Martin surprising him with a certificate of recognition while on duty at the Same Day Emergency Care Unit (SDEC).

The monthly prize goes to a member of Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff who performs above and beyond the call of duty, whether they are in a clinical role or not.

Dr Mangaser with his award. Picture: QEH

“Thank you. That’s very kind of everyone,” said Dr Mangaser, a foundation year two post-graduate.

“I’m very shy and don’t usually do this kind of thing but I’m very grateful to be recognised.”

The doctor is closing in on two years of service at the QEH, throwing himself into working across several specialist areas during his time, including acute medicine, orthopaedics and geriatric care.

“A family member was seen by Dr Mangaser in SDEC after being sent by the GP for urgent investigation,” said the patient’s relative who nominated him.

“He was reassuring and kind and explained what the plan of action was as well as the possible diagnosis.

“At such a worrying and uncertain time, it was so nice to have someone so understanding and empathetic.”

They explained how he expedited scans and further treatment for their relative, all while being a calm and reassuring presence on the ward.

“I was struck by how kind and caring he was, and how he explained everything so thoroughly,” they added.

“He was so down to earth and kept us informed at every turn - he also checked on us every time he walked past and made sure we were okay, constantly putting us at ease and relieving the worry that we had.

“All doctors should be like Rapik, his bedside manner was amazing, and you could tell he loved his job and his patients.

“Thank you for your care and compassion Rapik, it was so appreciated.”