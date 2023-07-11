The annual Sea Sunday service in Lynn took place last weekend.

Held around the world, the event is a chance for Christian churches to reflect upon the work of seafarers and fishers, thank and pray for them and their vessels.

In Lynn, a procession of church officials and residents wound its way through North End, for many decades the town’s traditional fishing folk quarter.

The parade made its way from St Nicholas Chapel to the Fisher Fleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The service took place at the Fisher Fleet, led by Lynn Minster team rector Canon Mark Dimond.