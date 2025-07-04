A veteran charity has praised a project for its “continued support” after it donated thousands to its cause.

The Bridge for Heroes, which has a drop-in centre in Lynn, was given a £19,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund back in September.

Through activities, social events and sessions, the charity provides friendship and care to those involved with the armed forces.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Thanks to this invaluable funding, we can continue to support our veterans and widows aged 60 and over, ensuring they are never left feeling isolated or forgotten.

“Whether it's a listening ear over a cup of tea, a shared laugh during a game of dominoes, or simply knowing there's a place to belong, The Bridge for Heroes is proud to be a lifeline for many, and we couldn't do it without this support.”

The centre is located at 52A South Clough Lane, facing St James Multi-storey Car Park, and is open Monday to Friday, 10am until 4pm, 10am until 2pm on Saturdays.