A veterans charity volunteer who went “above and beyond” to help others has announced she will be stepping down.

Dorothy Blake is a familiar face to those at The Bridge for Heroes in Lynn, especially for her kindness and being a “friend, a listener, and a steady source of comfort”.

Although taking the decision to step down from her volunteer role, it certainly is not a goodbye from Dorothy, who is staying on as a beneficiary of the charity.

Dorothy Blake (right) steps down from The Bridge for Heroes

Dorothy's story has been described as one of “dedication and adventure”. She served with the Women's Royal Army Corps from 1962 to 1967, which gave her the opportunity to travel widely.

Her travels included postings in Yemen and Singapore. Her love of travel has continued on after her service, taking her to many parts of the world, where she has captured breathtaking images of wildlife and landscapes.

During her time at The Bridge for Heroes, Dorothy has been at the “very heart” of the charity, with her presence bringing “reassurance” in difficult times.

A spokesperson from the charity said: “Whether greeting people with her warm smile or quietly working behind the scenes, Dorothy has always gone above and beyond.

“Her presence has brought reassurance in difficult times, and her compassion has made The Bridge for Heroes feel like a true home.”

Dorothy’s passion for photography led to her joining workshops with the charity over the years through the AFCFT's Positive Pathways Programme, where she began exploring her camera.

“Even during lockdown, when her travels were limited to walks around the outskirts of her village, Dorothy's eye for beauty shone through,” the spokesperson added.

A fundraising highlight for Dorothy was when she embarked on a 200-mile charity walk for The Bridge for Heroes. She smashed her initial fundraising target of £200 and raised £1,175.

The spokesperson said: “Dorothy leaves us with treasured memories and a lasting legacy of kindness. Her presence will always be cherished, and we look forward to many more moments together.”

