Veterans applauded as King's Lynn remembers D-Day 75 years on

75th Anniversary of D-Day Service on Thursday June 6th 2019 at King's Lynn Tower Gardens War Memorial..(LtoR) centre of pic, Samuel Daniels, Cyril Route, Frederick Don Hall. (11858502)

Civic leaders and members of the public have joined servicemen, past and present, in marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Around 100 people attended a ceremony in Lynn’s Tower Gardens this morning to honour those who fought and fell in the operation to begin the liberation of occupied Europe in June 1944.

Seven veterans of the Normandy invasion were among those who attended the ceremony.

And they were warmly applauded as they laid wreaths at the war memorial following a two minutes’ silence.

75th Anniversary of D-Day Service on Thursday June 6th 2019 at King's Lynn Tower Gardens War Memorial..(LtoR) centre of pic, Samuel Daniels, Cyril Route, Frederick Don Hall. (11858506)

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson said: “It is due to their courage and persistence that we enjoy freedom today.

“Bravery takes many forms, the seamen and submariners boarding their ships, the air crew their aircraft and medical staff rescuing people in danger.

“We give thanks to all our armed forces in all conflicts. We must not forget what they have done and sacrificed for us.”

75th Anniversary of D-Day Service on Thursday June 6th 2019 at King's Lynn Tower Gardens War Memorial...Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson. (11858569)

75th Anniversary of D-Day Service on Thursday June 6th 2019 at King's Lynn Tower Gardens War Memorial.. (11858663)

Gerry Tann, chairman of Lynn’s Royal British Legion branch, said the charity had arranged for around 300 veterans to return to the beaches where they landed.

He read a letter written by Allied commander in chief General Bernard Montgomery, which was read to the troops before they set off for Normandy.

Representatives from RAF Marham, the police and other veterans' groups were also among those attending the event.