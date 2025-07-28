A charity for veterans has highlighted the way it uses funding to continue supporting former members of the Armed Forces.

The Bridge for Heroes charity has continued to deliver vital, holistic care for veterans and their families for six months thanks to cash from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The charity has a drop-in centre in Lynn, located at 52 South Clough Lane.

The centre is open six days a week from 10am-4pm and from 10am-2pm on Saturdays. It provides a safe and welcoming space for anyone in need. The charity’s team has been known to provide off-site support out of hours in urgent cases.

The Bridge for Heroes offers personalised support that begins with an initial one-to-one session to ensure support is tailored to a person’s needs. So far, the team has provided 70 of these face-to-face talk therapy sessions to veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts and 552 dedicated sessions to prevent “spiralling”.

The charity’s outreach program has taken them to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and various GP surgeries, as well as care homes, libraries and community groups.

Within the last six months, The Bridge for Heroes has reached 49 isolated veterans, and has been able to support seven of them. In addition, staff work closely with other organisations to ensure every veteran is offered the help they need.

The Bridge for Heroes continue to work alongside the NHS veteran mental health service, OP Courage, and is excited to build a new partnership with PTSD Resolution which will provide both online and face-to-face therapy as needed.

Reporting by Mollie Lemmon