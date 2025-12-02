A West Norfolk veterans’ charity is on the hunt for a new trustee.

The Bridge for Heroes is looking for a trustee to join its team and offer social media and marketing support.

The charity supports the armed forces community, including veterans and their families, by providing information, advice and guidance.

The Bridge for Heroes has a drop-in centre on South Clough Lane in Lynn. Picture: The Bridge for Heroes

It also has a drop-in centre on South Clough Lane, in Lynn, where activities and events are held.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The Bridge for Heroes is a small charity, with a big heart and a strong, committed team of trustees, volunteers and staff, who will go that extra mile to make sure the armed forces community in King’s Lynn, West Norfolk and far beyond, receive help and support in their hour of need.”

Those interested in the position are being asked to email helen.taylor@thebridgeforheroes.org