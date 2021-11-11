As the nation paused to remember its war dead today, a Gaywood school brought the past into the present.

Pupils and staff at the Howard Junior School took part in a special assembly which was also attended by members of the Royal British Legion's Lynn and District branch.

Assistant head teacher Ash Kirwan and his team of staff organised a moving tribute to help children understand the significance of remembering the fallen of the two World Wars and other conflicts.

Children created a giant poppy. (53008093)

Each pupil placed a piece of red card on to the stage in the shape of a giant poppy with moving music that contributed to the service.

Mr Kirwan said: "This is the first time I have conducted the Remembrance service. It can be a difficult concept for them to understand as it was so long ago. But this is something that joins them all together.

"It shows how important it is to reflect and pause and connecting the children to something they feel disconnected with, making sure they understand the significance of Remembrance Day and the people that fought in the war.

Mr Kirwan, assistant head teacher at Howard Junior School led the Remembrance Day assembly. (53008096)

"Each child lays a poppy on the stage so every child knows the importance of Remembrance Day.

"Thank you to the Royal British Legion for coming in aswell."

Teaching assistant Kelly Goldsmith said: "The children have all made their own poppies and had input in to the art and design. I am so proud of them."

Visitors were also shown the library which has been transformed in to a World War II bunker with background music of Vera Lynn singing We'll Meet Again creating a wartime feel.

Howard School Junior pupils dressed as land girls pictured with members of the Royal British Legion, King's Lynn and District branch. From left: chairman, Robert Hipkin, secretary, Jasmine Rigg, David Kelsey, Jeff Harrison, branch community support officer, Karin Hipkin, president Bill Kerr and head teacher Mr Kirwan. (53008099)

Howard Junior school pupils dressed as nurses, (53008102)

Legion branch president Bill Kerr said: "They've done a marvellous job. It s a privilege when we come here and you all work with us, thank you to all the teaching staff.

"I think it is phenomenal and marvellous what the school has done in bringing it into the forefront of what people did in the past.

"Today has taken an awful lot of work, it is like coming in to a completely different world."

Children wore their costumes with pride. (53008106)

Howard Junior School recreate history as they observe Remembrance Day with members of the Royal British Legion, King's Lynn and District branch. (53008338)

