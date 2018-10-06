Veterans invited to afternoon tea event in King's Lynn

Veterans are being invited to join together for an afternoon tea event at King’s Lynn Conservative Club later this month.

Karin Hipkin, the community support representative for the King’s Lynn and district branch of the Royal British Legion, has organised the event which she hopes will become a more regular feature of the town’s social calendar.

King's Lynn branch standard bearer Robert Hipkin and community support worker Karin Hipkin (4620851)

Mrs Hipkin said: “I’m hoping after our first tea I can make this a regular monthly meet as we, the King’s Lynn branch, have no meeting point set up in King’s Lynn for our veterans.”

The first ever veterans afternoon tea will take place on Tuesday, October 23 from 12pm to 3pm at King’s Lynn Conservative Club.

Mrs Hipkin recently joined thousands of Royal British Legion representatives for the Great Pilgrimage 90 (GP90) event.

GP90 recreated the pilgrimage of 1928, which saw 11,000 veterans and war widows visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres a decade after the end of the First World War.

She said the afternoon tea event will also be showing footage from the Great Pilgrimage 90.