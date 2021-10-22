A parade of armed forces veterans will go ahead in Lynn this Remembrance Sunday, council chiefs have confirmed today.

But members of the public are being urged to watch an online stream of the borough's main commemoration event in Tower Gardens, rather than attending in person.

Some councils, including Norwich City Council, have been heavily criticised in recent days for scrapping their usual parades.

Remembrance Sunday service at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn.. (43029748)

Critics say the moves show a lack of respect, though the city authority says it has acted on health grounds related to coronavirus.

Around 50 veterans are due to parade from Lynn's Town Hall to Tower Gardens ahead of the service on November 14.

But, although officials say it is not being treated as a closed event like the 2020 commemoration was, attendance is still set to be limited to civic leaders and representatives of military organisations.

Borough Mayor Harry Humphrey said: “Remembrance Sunday is as important this year as any, but to stay safe we will be limiting the number of people attending to ensure social distancing and other measures can be in place to make the service Covid-secure.

“Remembrance Sunday will be marked at an event in Tower Gardens. The usual local organisations will be represented but the number of people attending will be limited.

“Please contact our civics team now if you are part of an organisation who would like to be involved.

“The service will be streamed on the borough council Facebook page and I hope that you will watch the event at home and, at 11am, remember with us.”

Organisations who wish to be represented at the Tower Gardens event are asked to email civics.officer@west-norfolk.gov.uk.

The council says people attending the ceremony will be asked to socially distance, observe the 1 metre plus rule, wear a facemask if they can and not attend if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.

Commemoration events are also set to go ahead at the Gaywood Clock, with a service taking place at St Faith's Church before that, as well as in Hunstanton and Downham.

The Hunstanton event is due to be held outdoors at the town's war memorial in the Esplanade Gardens from 10.30am.

Meanwhile, Downham's commemorations are set to start at its war memorial at 2pm, followed by a service in St Edmund's Church.