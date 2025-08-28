The Ukrainian community and supporters gathered in Lynn to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Sunday’s vibrant event brought together around 150 people from across West Norfolk, as well as Norwich, Fakenham, Wisbech and beyond.

The event was hosted by Tamara Kartoziia, a Ukrainian resident who arrived in West Norfolk at the start of the conflict.

All smiles for adults and children at Sunday's celebrations. Picture: Liubov Khavelo

Tamara was the presenter and announcer, who guided the audience through the day's proceedings and shared insights into Ukraine’s history and current situation.

For the second year, crowds enjoyed performances from Igor Grohotsky, winner of The Voice of Ukraine 2014 and a highlight was the Ukrainian national anthem, led by Igor. Event-goers also took part in a spontaneous Ukrainian dance, called Kolomyika.

Cllr Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities at the borough council, said: “This borough has a rich history of connections with communities across Europe. Independence Day holds great significance in Ukrainian culture, and we are pleased to support our newest community members in celebrating this important occasion.

Celebrating Ukraine Independence Day in Lynn. Picture: Dainius N Photography

“While they may be unable to mark this day in Ukraine itself, we are proud to help them honour their heritage and share aspects of their culture with us.”

Children enjoyed a variety of entertainment and activities provided by Marina Balloons, including face painting, colouring and games.

While the games were not traditional Ukrainian activities, they contributed to a joyful and inclusive atmosphere for families. Ukrainian volunteers also organised dance and singing activities for children, encouraging youngsters to engage with their cultural heritage.

Entertainment and activities were organised for all ages. Picture: Liubov Khavelo

Ukraine Independence Day was celebrated in Lynn. Picture: Liubov Khavelo

Insights into Ukraine’s history and the current situation were explained at the event. Picture: Liubov Khavelo

Blue and yellow balloons and messages of peace. Picture: Liubov Khavelo

A celebration day for all ages. Picture: Liubov Khavelo

Youngsters enjoyed colouring and other activities. Picture: Liubov Khavelo

Some of those who attended Ukraine Independence Day celebrations. Picture: Liubov Khavelo