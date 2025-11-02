A vicious attack outside a town pub left a man lying on the street with a swollen face and covered in blood.

David Greeves was punched multiple times outside The Eagle in Lynn by Mark Smith, 61, of Walter Howes Crescent in Middleton.

Mr Greeves, who has since died but not as a result of the attack, fell to the floor and had a swollen nose and jaw.

On Thursday, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard that Smith continued to punch Mr Greeves while he was on the ground before walking off.

Moments later, while Mr Greeves was lying on the floor covered in his own blood, Pauline Attridge, 66, of Ailmar Close in Gaywood, slapped him around the head after having a brief conversation with him.

Both Smith and Attridge appeared in court, with Smith admitting assault causing actual bodily harm and Attridge pleading guilty to assault by beating.

Mr Greeves was discovered by police officers near Lynn’s railway station soon after the attack. His face, arms, legs and clothing were covered in blood.

He lied to officers, telling them he had fallen off of his skateboard. However, police reviewed CCTV footage near The Eagle, and saw the entire attack take place.

Mr Greeves was taken to hospital, where he spent three days recovering from the attack.

He was left struggling to breathe and had head, shoulder and chest pains. His heart rate was also “abnormally high”.

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester provided mitigation for Attridge, who said that her partner had previously been assaulted by Mr Greeves.

“Her partner was assaulted four weeks prior to this,” Ms Winchester said.

“She was out with her partner and was told that Mr Greeves was outside.

“She spoke with him and swiped at him, making contact with the top of his head.

“Then, she came to her senses and offered to help him up. Her help was refused.”

Ms Winchester added: “She was very remorseful and regretful for the part she played in this act.”

Attridge, a pensioner who had no previous convictions, was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient to sentence Smith. An all options pre-sentence report will be carried out before he appears at Norwich Crown Court on November 27.

He was released on unconditional bail.