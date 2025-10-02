There is little doubt these victims of assault have been left with physical and mental scars.

From pub attacks to town centre brawls, incidents have occurred both in front of the public to see as well as behind closed doors.

This month, Lynn Magistrates’ Court has heard of some vicious assaults that have taken place across the borough.

Vile assaults have been heard at Lynn Magistrates' Court in September

Find out who was in court for assaults that happened across West Norfolk below…

Travellers sentenced for vicious pub attack where disabled man was repeatedly kicked in the head

Two travellers have been sentenced for a vicious attack outside a pub, which saw a disabled man repeatedly kicked in the head.

Israel Connor

Felix Keenan, 21, and his brother-in-law, Israel Connor, 28, appeared together in the dock at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 18.

Prosecutor Libby Smith said the incident happened at The Crown, in Fakenham, on August 8, at 11.15pm, when the pair - from Barnsley, in South Yorkshire - were refused entry as they were too drunk.

The men proceeded to attack the security guard, at which point a friend of his - an ex-security guard who was there at the time - stepped in to help control the situation.

Felix Keenan

The ex-security guard, a now disabled man in his 50s, pinned Keenan to the ground and asked him to “calm down”.

Upon seeing this, Connor pushed the other bouncer onto the road, ran over and kicked the ex-security guard repeatedly to the head.

Magistrates handed Connor a fine of £1,230. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £492, court costs of £85, compensation of £50 to the bouncer and £150 to the ex-security guard.

Keenan was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and will also pay a £26 victim surcharge, £85 in court costs, £50 to the bouncer and £100 to the ex-security guard.

Man avoids jail after eight-month crime spree involving assault on partner

A man has narrowly avoided jail following an eight-month crime spree which saw him steal a bike, threaten corner shop staff and assault his partner.

Aaron Yallop, 41, of Gaywood Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, September 18, for multiple offences.

They included taking a bicycle without consent, possession of a Class A drug, assault by beating, theft and threatening behaviour.

On May 28 this year, officers were called to a domestic incident where Yallop was seen kicking a woman.

The victim told police he had become aggressive when she refused to give him money.

A neighbour said she could hear the woman saying to him, “You just hit me”. To which Yallop shouted back, “Yeah, and I’ll do it again”.

Despite saying it had crossed the custody threshold for the domestic assault, magistrates handed him an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, as well as a restraining order against the woman.

Man accused of assaulting ex-partner with golf club refused bail

Ryan Coventry, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 4, where he was remanded into custody.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting his ex-partner and causing her actual bodily harm, as well as criminal damage, in Hunstanton on August 29.

A trial will take place on October 14.

Woman facing jail time for actual bodily harm got ‘mixed up’

A woman who is facing jail time for a “serious” assault has had her case adjourned after getting “mixed up” and missing her probation meeting.

Kathleen Hughes, 34, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having caused a man actual bodily harm at Hunstanton in December last year.

She pleaded guilty to the offence on July 3, and the case was adjourned to allow a pre-sentence report to take place.

Prosecutors told the court that Hughes’ assault offence is “quite serious” and has potentially “crossed the custody threshold”. She will be back in court on November 13.

Drunk mechanic kicked officer during second police attack

A man who appeared in court after assaulting police for a second time this year said: “I won’t be getting drunk again.”

Jake Graham, of Chapel Lane in West Winch, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court, claiming he has “no issue” with the force despite having kicked an officer on August 2.

He pleaded guilty to two charges, including being drunk and disorderly and assault of a constable, though he said he did not remember it.

Graham became aggressive towards the police on their arrival when being kicked out of a Lynn bar, and it got to the point where they had to restrain his arms using straps.

He has been ordered to pay a £300 fine as well as a victim surcharge of £120 and court costs of £85.

41-year-old involved in town centre brawl avoids jail

A 41-year-old who was at risk of being sent to prison following a town centre fight has walked free.

David Boughen, of North Everard Street in Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court after breaching a suspended sentence order previously placed on him.

He had breached the order, given for being in possession of a knife in a public place, after getting involved in a fight back on May 3.

However, Boughen’s suspended sentence was not activated, and he was instead given a fine of £100 for breaching that order.