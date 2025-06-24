The man involved in a water ski accident at the weekend is in a stable condition, it has been confirmed.

Named as Tim by Waterski Racing Europe, he crashed during an event at Lynn’s Hanseatic Festival of Water Sports on Sunday afternoon.

The competitor was in the early stages of the penultimate race of the afternoon when he lost control while being towed by a speedboat.

A picture from last year’s festival in Lynn

A large emergency services response was launched, with the air ambulance taking him to hospital.

A statement from Waterski Racing Europe yesterday said: “Following yesterday’s incident in King’s Lynn, we can confirm that Tim is in a stable condition.

“Demi, his wife, will share further updates when she is able to do so, but their focus is of course on Tim.

“At this time, we kindly ask that you please avoid sending direct messages to Demi and the family, so they can focus fully on Tim. We also ask that you please refrain from speculation or sharing unconfirmed details on social media.

“We will keep everyone informed as we receive more news. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Other media outlets in Norfolk have shared footage of the incident. The Lynn News will not be publishing this out of respect for Tim and his family.