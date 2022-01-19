More news, no ads

King’s Lynn town centre residents may have noticed a huge crane and building work at the borough council offices at King’s Court.

Works are continuing into next month as part of a multi-million pound green grant funded project.

These will provide air source heat pumps at King’s Court.

King's Court crane.

A borough council spokesperson said: "Works to instal air source heat pumps at King’s Court are scheduled to complete in February.

"This work will provide low carbon heating to the building and is part of a £3.8M grant funded project to decarbonise the borough council building portfolio and operate more sustainably."

Similar work has begun or is expected to begin at other sites locally.

These include the borough council depot on Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate, Lynnsport, the South Lynn Community Centre and the Oasis centre in Hunstanton.

Officials estimate the project will reduce the council’s carbon footprint by nearly 500 tonnes a year once it is complete.