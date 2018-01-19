Views sought on dental care in West Norfolk

A series of consultation events will take place around West Norfolk next week to discuss ways of improving dental care for young people.

The sessions have been organised by Healthwatch Norfolk, who have also distributed surveys to schools and libraries.

Five separate sessions will take place next week, beginning at Lynnsport on Monday, between 4 and 8pm.

Visitors to Swaffham Library can have their say on Tuesday, from 10am to 12.30pm, before the third event at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, from 2.30 to 5.30pm.

Two sessions will then take place next Thursday, January 24, between 9.30am and 12noon at the Providence Street Community Centre in Lynn and from 2 to 4.30pm at the Dersingham library.

Residents can also have their say online via bit.ly/HealthwatchDental or by phoning 0808 1689669. Calls are free.

Anyone who completes the anonymous survey is in with a chance of winning a voucher.

Healthwatch Norfolk chairman, William Armstrong said: “Healthwatch can only act on what the public tell us, so regardless of whether you have something to say about dental care specifically or any other service, please do take the opportunity to share your views with us”.