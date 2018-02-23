Viking invasion at Noggin the Nog show in Downham Market

Puppets, live music and a cast of “silly Vikings” were all part of a show which retold the classic of stories of Noggin the Nog in Downham last week.

The production of the Sagas of Noggin the Nog, presented by Downham Market Arts and performed by Third Party Productions, was held at Downham Town Hall on Wednesday.

Downham Market Arts Present The Sagas of Noggin The Nog at the Town Hall'The Vikings Cast members in action during the performance.

Downham Market Arts described the performance as “something a bit different for Valentine’s Day”.

A post on the Downham Market Arts Facebook page said the show was enjoyed by a full house of guests.

The production was based on the popular stories and characters created by Peter Firmin and Oliver Postgate – the TV series of which was first broadcast by the BBC in 1959.

