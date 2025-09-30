Meanwhile, another paedophile breached an order placed on him not to delete his internet search history, and another thought he was speaking to a 12-year-old girl online, but was actually speaking to undercover police officers.

‘I want people to know what he did’: Victim of vile child rapist speaks out

A brave victim has spoken out after the sentencing of her rapist, who has been jailed for more than two decades.

Americo Ferreira, 53, of St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, was found guilty of six counts of rape and one count of raping a child under 13.

The vile paedophile was also convicted of assaulting a ten-year-old girl by sexual touching, as well as engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 15.

A trial took place in May, and Ferreira was found guilty by a jury on June 10. On September 19, he was jailed for 22 years.

Woman involved in crash which killed ‘incredible’ mother appears in court

An alleged drink-driver involved in a crash which killed an “incredible” mother has again been released on bail.

Fiona Myhill, 51, of Rougham Road in Great Massingham, sobbed at Lynn Magistrates’ Court this morning as she appeared charged with drink-driving.

The incident saw Myhill’s car, a Nissan X-Trail, collide with a Ford Fiesta on the B1145 in Rougham on May 19.

Prosecutors called for a six-month adjournment to allow for further forensic and medical evidence to be gathered following the death, which could lead to Myhill’s charges being escalated to a more serious offence depending on the results.

Prolific shoplifter jailed again after swiping meat, beauty product and vodka

Not long after being released from prison, Rochelle Baxter, 36, took her shopping bag into three town centre stores and stole hundreds of pounds worth of items.

She appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ custody after admitting three counts of theft.

She was remanded in custody following her arrest earlier this month for the offences.

Probation officer Lewis Spicer said that Baxter, who had received community orders in the past that she failed to complete, had a “disregard” for sentences handed to her.

Trainee fencer caught driving after taking cocaine and cannabis

Kai Nicholson, 30, of Alma Chase in Terrington St Clement, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving after taking Class A and B drugs.

At 5pm on March 26, police received information suggesting Nicholson was drug-driving on Morleys Leet in South Lynn.

Officers stopped the car at 5pm, and Nicholson admitted he had “just smoked a joint”.

Police found a small amount of cocaine and cannabis in the car, and further tests revealed that Nicholson was driving with both drugs in his system.

Nicholson was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £200.

‘Rejection’ led stalker to spy on ex, smash her gate and assault police officer

Morgan Dowd, 27, of Telford Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for three offences which took place in July.

He pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and stalking.

Dowd was handed an 18-month community order, as well as a restraining order on his ex-partner for the same amount of time.

He will also have to wear a GPS monitoring tag for six months and pay £100 in compensation to the police officer he assaulted.

Paedophile thought he was talking to 12-year-old girl on Snapchat

Daniel Martin, 45, of Field End Close in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for two offences.

In a previous hearing, Martin admitted making five Category C images of children, as well as attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Officers made a Snapchat account, posing as a 12-year-old girl called ‘Neve’.

Martin had been sending the account sexual messages, despite the ‘child’ repeatedly telling him she was a child.

He was also handed an 18-month community order, which includes 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Drunk seen provoking man into fight on town road

where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

At 10.45pm on August 30, officers were called to London Road in Lynn due to Skeggs acting in an “aggressive manner”.

He was threatening another man, calling him a “c**t” and provoking him into fighting. Skeggs was fined £40, and will pay a £16 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

Suspended sentence for man who repeatedly harassed former partner after split

Sutton Bridge resident Grant Kirk must also pay £300 in compensation after damaging his ex’s friend’s window while they were at the property.

Boston Magistrates’ Court was told that 32-year-old Kirk - who admitted having a problem with alcohol and cocaine at the time of the incidents - had attended his former partner’s property on a number of occasions after their relationship ended.

Prosecutor Kerry Close told the court that among the incidents which took place between February 27 and May 20, Kirk had threatened to kill himself by riding his motorbike into a fence, called the victim a “whore” and sent her a video displaying her online search history.

Man harmed police investigations by moving e-bike from crash scene

Kane Clarke, of Coronation Walk in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to obstructing the police in their duty.

At 9pm on September 5, Clarke appeared at the scene of a crash on Wisbech Road in South Lynn. He was not involved in the collision himself.

The incident involved a car and an e-bike, which left teenage bike rider Tyler Greenacre fighting for his life.

Clarke had decided to move the bike off the road, around 20 metres away from where it was positioned, which harmed the police’s investigations into the crash.

Clarke was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

Paedophile avoids jail after deleting search history while ‘abstaining from pornography’

James Ashman, 45, of Norwich Street in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for breaching a sexual harm prevention order and possessing indecent images of children.

He has avoided going to jail and was instead handed a suspended sentence.

Ashman was first convicted of making indecent images of children back in September 2022, when he was handed a sexual harm prevention order lasting until October 2027.

However, during a police visit to Ashman’s home on March 12 last year, officers discovered that the internet search history had been deleted from a Samsung tablet. The order had prohibited him from doing this.

Further investigations revealed that he had 14 Category C cartoon images of children on another device. Ashman was handed nine months in custody, suspended for 12 months.

Disqualified driver took ketamine then drove to Royal Estate

David Wakefield, 32, of Winston Drive in South Creake, did not let his driving ban deter him from taking his girlfriend out for a spin in a Jaguar which had no MOT.

He was eventually stopped on the B1153 at Amner at 9.30pm on June 1 after officers became suspicious of him driving near the Royal Estate.

Further checks revealed that Wakefield had been disqualified from the roads until May 10 next year.

A drugs wipe also showed that he was over the ketamine limit while driving the car, which had an MOT that expired in January last year.

He is due to return to court on November 20 and has been handed an interim driving disqualification in the meantime.

Bizarre incident saw drink ‘attack that poor advertising sign’

A seasonal worker became so drunk that he began arguing with a sign in broad daylight.

Alex Bailey, 25, of Francis Avenue in Hilgay, was seen shouting at the advertising sign in Thetford before punching and kicking it until it fell into pieces.

The strange incident occurred on August 31 at 5.15pm, when a nearby resident saw the events unfold and approached Bailey, telling him to stop.

Bailey was handed a six-month conditional discharge.

Bloody-nosed man refused to leave frightened mother’s home during mental episode

Memphis Walker appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police officers, as well as causing criminal damage and resisting police arrest.

At 7.30pm on August 28, police were called to an address in Swaffham by Walker’s neighbour, who said he would not leave her home.

Walker was reportedly being violent and throwing items in the woman’s home, who was alone with young children.

For the offences, Walker was fined £200 and will pay a £80 victim surcharge and £40 court costs.