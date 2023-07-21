More improvements have been made to bus services in West Norfolk, meaning selected services will run more frequently.

As of next Monday, the 88/89 service running from Lynn to Thetford will run every two hours, compared to just two buses that were put on per day.

It means that the last bus departing from Lynn will leave at 5.40pm instead of 4.40pm.

More buses will run from Lynn to Thetford

Mundford will also benefit from six extra bus services running on a Saturday. No buses previously operated in the village on Saturdays.

The 88 service will now operate through Wereham and the 89 service will operate through West Dereham. Both locations previously had no regular service, but residents can now benefit from a peak and off-peak service to Lynn (Monday to Friday) as well as an off-peak Saturday service.

It is thanks to funding received from the Department for Transport (DfT) to improve bus services across the county.

Cllr Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “More people using the bus is key to us achieving our net-zero ambitions for Norfolk, and that includes those living in rural locations. That’s why securing this money from the DfT was so important – so that we can bring this vital service to those who need it. I’m thrilled to see this service enhancement which will benefit those who previously had no or very little service. Providing a later bus from King’s Lynn - one of our key urban areas means more people can choose to leave the car at home and commute to work on the bus.”

Rob Crawford, financial director at Coach Services Ltd said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this enhanced service to people in the west. People in this area have been asking for more buses - so to be able to deliver it and see more people able to get on the bus is fantastic. We hope the service will be well used and look forward to welcoming more people on board our buses.”

£49.55 million has been given to Norfolk County Council to improve bus services across the county in the next three years.

Around £12 million of the funding has been allocated to provide new or expanded bus routes and increase service frequencies on key routes, including more evening and weekend services.