In this week's 'From The Newsroom' column, Jeremy Ransome looks back at New Year's Day's football violence and the subsequent court cases...

I had the honour recently of meeting former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams, a lovely man who well understands the social and economic problems that can be associated with living in a rural community.

Dr Williams talked to me about perceived ‘low aspiration areas’ and how some want to leave those towns and villages because of those perceptions.

Violence marred Lynn's win over Boston United in January (62650207)

It made me wonder how those living in other areas viewed us in West Norfolk and our neighbours in south Lincolnshire, following the football hooliganism that broke out between supporters of Lynn Town and Boston United during their match on New Year’s Day.

I fear it played right into the hands of those who may view Norfolk residents as ‘yokels’... and the actions of the moronic few on that day make those stereotypes hard to counter.

Seventeen of those ‘supporters’ were in court on Thursday, where they were handed a mixture of stadium bans, community work and fines for their actions.

According to our court reporter, some of those dealt with by Lynn Magistrates looked and acted genuinely remorseful. Probably some of them thought themselves quite the hard men. After all, how tough does a man look when he is fighting with teenagers young enough to be his grandchildren?

Yes, among the four teenagers in court, were three men in their fifties. Every one of those before magistrates should have known better, but those in middle age? They’ve just played along to the outside perception of us as a county full of village idiots.

Whereas some had history of football hooliganism and general violence, one of those was an 18-year-old from Lynn meant to be looking after his 12-year-old brother.

Several of these supporters attended the game with family members.Many would have been parents themselves.

They should all be deeply ashamed.