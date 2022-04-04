An "upsetting" seemingly pro-Russian flag has been spotted openly displayed outside a home in Dersingham.

The villager, who contacted the Lynn News said: "An upsetting flag supporting Russia, well I think it is."

The flag, which is a Union flag featuring a silver 'Z', hasn't been confirmed as pro-Russian, but amid the Ukraine war the letter 'Z' has become the recognised symbol for Russian support.

A flag seen in Dersingham with a 'Z' on it that appears to be pro-Russian

Z has gone from a military marking meaning victory to the main symbol of public support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drone shots above Russia have captured citizens standing in a 'Z' formation to publicly declare their allegiance to Putin's war.

It has yet to be confirmed that the flag is indeed pro-Russian.