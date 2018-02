Pupils at the Dersingham Primary School have received a donation of a prayer quilt and a wooden cross for use in their daily collective worship.

The quilt was made by Joan Careless, Marjorie Tuffnell, Wendy Kench and Margaret Allchorn, while the cross was donated by the village’s vicar, the Rev Mark Capron, and made by a villager.

Youngsters are pictured above receiving the two items at the school. Picture submitted