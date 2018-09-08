Villagers enjoy Lazy Sunday in Sporle

Assistant priest, Rev Hilary De Lyon enjoying Lazy Sunday (3992033)

Residents in Sporle grabbed the opportunity to just do nothing on last weekend, as part of the village’s annual Lazy Sunday.

The event, which is organised by St Mary’s Parish Church, has been running for fifteen years.

As part of the event, the church is decorated with flowers and greenery harvested form hedgerows and gardens around the village.

Organiser Biddy Vogel with one the many hedgerow arrangements decorating St Mary's Church (3992031)

Organiser Biddy Vogel said: “Some people in the village don’t see each other very often. They come here and have a catch-up once a year. In addition we get visitors from our sister church in Swaffham.”

For those who could summon up the energy, there were some stalls offering a variety of garden produce and a crafts as well as a chance to sit in the sun with a cup of tea.