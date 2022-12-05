A man has gone above and beyond to create a Christmas lights display that is "bigger and better than ever" for children in the area.

Nathan Stannard, of Stoke Ferry, decks his house up with festive lights each year to raise money for charity, and this year he’s decided to donate any funds made to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He’s hoping that some of the funds raised could benefit the rebuild of the hospital - if it gets the go ahead.

Pictured, from left, Andrew Stannard, Brooke Davies, Keegan Davies, Ebony Stannard and Nathan Stannard

Nathan estimates he has around 9,000 lights up on his house and around 10 inflatable figures too.

This year, a sleigh has been added in his garden for people to take a photo with.

He said: “The main reason I do it is for the children to see.

The festive display features 9,000 lights and 10 inflatable figures

“Anyone is more than welcome to come and a take a photo in our garden, and if you can leave a small donation in the pot outside."

Despite having put up thousands of lights at his home, Nathan said he is not concerned about any costs he will incur.

“We don’t care about the energy bills, we want to help children who may not get to see a light display and put a smile on their faces," he said.