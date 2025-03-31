Flood and precautionary evacuation warnings for parts of West Norfolk were removed late on Sunday night in the wake of rising tides.

Warnings were issued earlier in the day for high tides expected around 10pm for Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints. Potential precautionary notices to leave properties were issued at the time for Heacham, Hunstanton and Snettisham seafronts by the Environment Agency.

Residents in Ingoldisthorpe, Dersingham and Wolferton were also advised that their areas might be at risk.

The Agency said high tides and a tidal surge resulted in higher levels than usual between 7.45pm and 9.45pm.

The high tide at Hunstanton on Sunday

Areas most at risk in Hunstanton were South Beach Road, Seagate Road and the seafront; in Heacham, the North Beach, Jubilee Road and South Beach; and in Snettisham, properties in front of the flood defences and along the seafront. Some people gathered along the seafront at Hunstanton to watch as the tide reached the prom.

These dramatic pictures were taken by The Drone Guy UK showing the high tide at Hunstanton on Sunday.

Sea water did get very close to some properties further along the coast. At Burnham Overy one car was partially submerged in a flooded parking area,

Flood gates in the affected areas were closed.

People took to social media to keep others up to date with the situation. Some said there was nothing ‘thankfully’ in Heacham while there were reports of waves crashing on to the promenade at Hunstanton leaving behind stones but no breaches of sea gates or flood defences.