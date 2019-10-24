Vintage calendar helps West Winch Friends give back to Macmillan after life-saving support

A village group has raised an impressive total for a cancer charity as a way of giving back after members had received vital medical support.

The West Winch Friends presented a cheque of £11,352.88 to Macmillan Cancer Support at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday.

Michelle Hutchinson, East of England fundraising manager for Macmillan is pictured bottom right receiving the cheque on behalf of the cancer charity.

The West Winch Friends of Macmillan handed over a cheque for £11,352.88 to Macmillan Cancer Support at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

As well as producing a vintage calendar which committee members of West Winch Friends modelled for, the group also organised a Macmillan Day on September 27 which included stalls and a raffle.

Nicky Proctor, pictured second from left at the back, is a member of the group who was diagnosed with breast cancer six-years-ago.

She received eight lots of chemotherapy at Lynn’s QEH and three-weeks of radiotherapy at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge.

Nicky said most people in the group know someone who has been affected by cancer.

On the fundraising total, she said: “We were really pleased as the aim was £10,000, which we thought would be a struggle.

“There is still more money coming in up to Christmas for the calendar.

“The project was very stressful and hard work which felt like a second job because it was really full-on.”

The group had previously raised over £6,000 for Macmilan in September 2016 following a fundraiser day. It was hoped the addition of the calendar would help to surpass that total this year.

Vicky Mitchell of the QEH Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre is pictured back right.

Michelle Hutchinson said: “I would like to offer a huge thank you to West Winch Friends for their support and generosity. It was a real pleasure to work with the team and see all their months of planning and hard work come to fruition on their Macmillan Day for World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on 27th September.

“The amount of money raised is incredible and it will help us to be there for the growing number of people living with cancer, offering physical, financial and practical support to those who need it.

“Whether it’s specialist cancer nurses, GPs, therapists or advisers, we can only offer the support that people with cancer need thanks to the tireless fundraising efforts of amazing supporters like West Winch Friends.”