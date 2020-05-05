Home   News   Article

Virtual appointments launched by Queen Elizabeth Hospital for smart devices and computers

Published: 17:04, 05 May 2020
 | Updated: 17:07, 05 May 2020

With social distancing guidance in place, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has adapted its outpatient department to ensure appointments can still go ahead safely.

To reduce patient visits to the hospital, outpatient’s appointments have been moving online, with appointments over the telephone or video.

From dermatology to paediatrics, many different specialities were quick to sign up to new ways of working.

