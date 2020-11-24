An online Christmas fair has been organised to support local businesses and raise funds for Lynn hospital's Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal.

The idea was thought up by 22-year-old Francesca Edgley who is hoping to be a midwife and wanted to support the bereavement suite cause since it is what she wants to specialise in.

Along with her friend Elizabeth Durham, the pair have set up a Facebook group where businesses pay a £5 pitch fee for a stall and have been donating prizes for a raffle.

Francesca Edgley, 22, thought up the idea for an online Christmas fair. Picture: SUBMITTED

The live virtual raffle will take place on the group in aid of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital cause, which was voted as the Lynn News Charity of the Year for 2020 by readers.

All proceeds from the stall pitch fees will also go to the hospital suite, which is continuing to raise funds for furnishings for bereaved families to use such as a pull down double bed, television and a fridge.

Francesca said: "I have a few friends who have small businesses and a few who work at the hospital so this is my way of supporting them and doing my bit given the current situation."

Francesca's friend Elizabeth Durham, pictured, has been helping to organise the online Christmas fair in aid of the QEH Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal. Picture: SUBMITTED

Among the business who will be selling gifts through the fair this Christmas are Lizzie's Frames, Fudge n Stuff, Little Bears Crafts, Becky's Beauty Box, Creative Kitty and many more.

The tombola prizes include lockdown Christmas tree decorations, sweet and chocolate boxes, a massage voucher worth £50, an angel tea light holder, children's books and a skincare discovery kit.

To find out more and to participate in the Facebook group for the fair, search 'The Kings Lynn Virtual Christmas Fair'.

The target of £185,000 for the hospital bereavement suite was met by the Trust’s own charity giving £145,000 and £46,500 being raised by the generous local community. The suite is expected to be completed by April 2021.

An auction is also set to take place to raise funds for furnishings in the suite with people being invited to donate items such as paintings, memorabilia and coins.

For more information on the auction, go to this story: Hunstanton Lighthouse painting sparks auction in aid of King's Lynn hospital Maternity Bereavement Suite .

If you would like to donate items for the auction, contact the QEH fundraising executive on 01553 613373, or at Laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.

You can also send cheques payable to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite’ or give online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite