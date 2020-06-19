Virtual Festival Too will keep flag flying in 2020
Published: 06:00, 19 June 2020
There may not be a Festival Too this year in Lynn because of the coronavirus pandemic but there will be a ‘virtual’ version.
The Virtual Festival Too will be held over the three summer weekends when the free event is normally held on King Staithe Square and the Tuesday Market Place.
Local DJ’s will perform sets online covering musical genres for which the festival is known and including music from artists and bands who have performed at the festival over the 35 years.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorMark Leslie