Virtual West Norfolk Council meetings to resume via Zoom and YouTube

By Ben Hardy
Published: 08:10, 16 May 2020
 | Updated: 08:22, 16 May 2020

West Norfolk Council has announced its meetings will resume this month in a virtual form-with the public still being able to make representations where necessary.

The 'virtual' meetings will take place on Zoom and will be live streamed via YouTube to enable the public to watch.

And the first meeting will be the council's Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (May 20) at 3pm.

