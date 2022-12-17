Volunteers from West Norfolk who give their time to help people with sight loss lead a full and independent life were recognised at a special celebration event at Vision Norfolk’s Lynn hub.

Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Romney and West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge visited the sight loss charity’s premises on Hamburg Way to present certificates to the volunteers, each of whom has clocked up many years’ service.

Jos Banthorpe, Mandy Ford, and Geoff and Gwen Ticehurst give their time to undertake a range of tasks, including driving, fundraising, running an audio book club, and providing telephone support for people experiencing isolation as a result of their sight loss.

Pictured are, from left, Lady Romney, Mandy Ford and Gwen Ticehurst, Mayor Lesley Bambridge; and Jos Banthorpe and Geoff Ticehurst Photo: Newman Associates PR

Lady Romney said: “Without people like you volunteering their time, our county would be a much poorer place.”

Vision Norfolk chief executive Andrew Morter added: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of any charity, and Vision Norfolk is fortunate indeed to be supported by over 150 volunteers from a wide spectrum of backgrounds”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should visit www.visionnorfolk.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer, or call Penny Whitby on 01553 660808.

