It promises to revamp an “ugly” part of Norfolk’s biggest town – but what do you think about the fresh new look?

New details have emerged about proposals to regenerate the Baxter’s Plain area in Lynn.

The public realm improvements come amid plans to transform the former Argos building into a community centre and another bid to renovate the former post office building into shops, restaurants and flats.

This image shows what could be done to enhance South Clough Lane and Sedgeford Lane. Picture: BDP/West Norfolk Council

A vision of what the area could look like has been released, with illustrations created by architects BDP showing the addition of street furniture, greenery including a ‘living wall’ – covered in plants – and an outdoor space for events.

The changes to the street layout and environment have been estimated to cost in the region of £2.5m.

Members of West Norfolk Council met to discuss the scheme at a regeneration and development panel this week.

Councillors were supportive of the proposed layout at this early stage although concerns were raised that a tree could be lost in the process.

Francis Bone, leader of the Labour group, described the current overview of the square as “ugly” but thought the design created a “café culture feel” and would enhance the area and make it more welcoming.

There were also fears that the redevelopment of the post office would have to be considered in conjunction with the public realm designs and that it would need to work “hand in hand” with the project.

The Forum in Norwich was discussed as a key inspiration for what the community centre at the former Argos building could look like and be used for, including how the outdoor space is used for events.

The next steps will see West Norfolk Council work with Norfolk County Council to explore funding possibilities and agree on the delivery strategy for the project.

What do you think of the proposed layout of Baxter’s Plain? Let us know by emailing newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk