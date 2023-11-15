People can have their say on plans for a new community hub in Lynn after potential visions for its exterior were revealed.

Norfolk County Council is continuing with the development of plans for a Lynn Multi-Use Community Hub, which will be housed in the former Argos building on New Conduit Street.

The authority has now released images of what the building could look like, and is asking residents to voice their preferences. They show views from Tower Street and Blackfriars, hinting at the differences depending on whether builders opt to use brick or tiles.

What the hub would look like from Blackfriars if constructed with brick. Picture: Norfolk County Council

When open in 2025, this will see library services transferred over from the Carnegie building on London Road – and is also planned to house other services.

These images were displayed at The Place in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter on November 8, and will be put up again this Friday for people to view them in person. Staff will also be on hand to speak with anyone who attends.

A county council spokesperson previously said that the current stage of design is considering what materials can be used to create a “striking exterior” which is in keeping with the historic environment of the town. Stone, brickwork and tiles are under consideration.

What the hub could look like from Blackfriars if constructed with tile. Picture: Norfolk County Council

As well as library services, the hub is planned to host meeting places for groups and community organisations, workspaces, and adult learning facilities. It will also allow career and employability support to be provided.

The project will result in £12.4million being invested in the hub, and is being funded by £7.4million from the Lynn Town Deal Fund alongside £5million from Norfolk County Council.

The county council has insisted that it is committed to maintaining the current site at the Carnegie building for community use, as reported by the Lynn News in September.

What the hub could look like from Tower Street if constructed with brick. Picture: Norfolk County Council

What the hub could look like from Tower Street if constructed with tile. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Anybody who wishes to see the designs in person this Friday can visit The Place between 10am-4pm.