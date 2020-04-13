Visitor hotspots quiet as sun shines in West Norfolk but big queues seen at King's Lynn store

As the sun shone on West Norfolk over the Bank Holiday weekend, public areas were a lot quieter than they would usually be.

Norfolk Police had urged people to follow Government guidelines stating you should only leave your house for very limited reasons.

Signs were put in places such as The Walks and the Redgate Roundabout in Hunstanton, warning the public of maintaining social distances during the weekend as temperatures soared above 20 degrees Celsius.

Play equipment inside The Walks is currently closed. Pictures: Ian Burt

Chief constable Simon Bailey had said: “I understand it will be difficult for communities this weekend, especially as many of us would have been planning to get together with friends and relatives - but it is vital people understand that this is a public health emergency, not a public holiday.”

A large queue formed outside the Wilko store in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter on Saturday.

An eyewitness said: “The queue on Saturday afternoon was right back past the Majestic. They were letting one in and one out but there were only two people on the tills.

The queue at Wilko on Thursday. Picture: SUBMITTED

“I waited an hour and 10 minutes to get in. People were mainly queuing for paint and other DIY stuff.”

There were also multiple arrests on a "busy" Saturday evening for King's Lynn Police.

This included a man being arrested for allegedly coughing in the faces of two police officers.

Kayakers in The Wash. Picture: Ian Burt

The Town Centre in Hunstanton was nearly deserted on Easter Sunday. Picture: Ian Burt

The promenade in Hunstanton was practically empty on Easter Sunday. Picture: Ian Burt

Very few cars were using the A149 Dersingham bypass on Easter Sunday. Picture: Ian Burt

