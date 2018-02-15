Visitors enjoy sea of snowdrops at Ryston Hall gardens

Visitors to Ryston Hall walked through a sea of snowdrops when they attended the hall’s special open gardens event on Sunday.

The snowdrop display raised funds for nearby Ryston Church and celebrated the floral decoration, which signal that the spring season is on the way.

Snowdrop Walk at Ryston Hall, Downham Market Olivia Kane 1

A further snowdrop walk event will take place at the hall this Sunday.

The event will be held at Ryston Hall from 11am to 4pm, and admission is £4 for adults and free for under 16s.

The hall’s tearoom will also be open with homemade refreshments.

