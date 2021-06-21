A historic Lynn theatre is set to re-open today.

Volunteers from the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust are preparing to welcome visitors to the St George’s Guildhall again from this morning.

The site has been closed since the start of the coronavirus crisis in March last year.

The St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn

Trust chairman Ivor Rowlands said: “We have always believed St George’s Guildhall can play a pivotal role in developing King’s Lynn as a major tourist destination.

“In the nine months prior to the pandemic closing the Guildhall, our volunteers showed over 3,000 visitors around the theatre.

“We see the re-opening of the Guildhall as a significant opportunity to attract even more visitors to the town.”

Initially, the King Street complex will be open from 10am to 2pm on weekdays, although it is hoped those hours can be extended in the near future.

Volunteer co-ordinator Lesley Kemp said: “We have been working hard over the past few weeks to get the Guildhall and the volunteers ready to re-open.

“This includes training and preparations to make sure we can welcome visitors safely in line with the new Covid-19 safety requirements.”

And the group is also looking at ways of promoting the venue to travellers moving around the edges of Lynn.

Mr Rowlands said: “We know that the outskirts of the town are busy with passing visitors who never venture into the town centre.

“It would be great if we could find a way of placing posters all around the outskirts of the town.”