Visitors were able to step back in time and experience a vital piece of wartime history with the opening of Lynn’s air raid shelters.

On Sunday, September 14, The Bridge for Heroes charity hosted the official opening of the Tuesday Market Place shelters.

The event formed part of the national Heritage Day celebrations, drawing a strong community turnout and raising more than £900 to support the charity’s ongoing work with veterans and their families.

Tours were a highlight of the day, with guides leading guests through the shelters and sharing fascinating insights about life during the Blitz.

The immersive experience was brought to life even further with a dramatic air raid simulation, giving visitors a glimpse of the tension and resilience of those who endured such times.

In addition to the tours, The Bridge for Heroes delivered engaging health and safety talks, ensuring that the crowds both enjoyed the event and understood the importance of preserving such historic sites responsibly.

The Bridge for Heroes thanked West Norfolk Council for enabling the opening of the air raid shelters, as well as to all the dedicated volunteers whose time and effort made the day such a success.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Their commitment helped create an unforgettable experience for visitors while raising vital funds for the charity.

“The event was not only a celebration of history but also a testament to the power of community spirit.

“With the support of the council, local people, and volunteers, The Bridge for Heroes continues to honour the past while working to improve the lives of those who have served our country.”

