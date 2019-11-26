Santa was a popular visitor to the St Faith’s Christmas Fair on Saturday as youngsters took the opportunity to call in at his grotto and leave their present wish-lists.

The fair at Gaywood Church Rooms was opened by St Faith’s fund-raising chairman, Ian Swinton, while the main raffle was drawn by West Norfolk Methodist Superintendent, the Rev Robert Roberts.

They were able to tour the colourful variety of stalls and sideshows and do some early Christmas shopping. A competition to design a festive paper-chain decoration, attracted entries from local school pupils.

The fair raised around £1,400, which will be used for on-going maintenance of the historic and much-loved St Faith’s Church where Anglicans and Methodists worship together.

St Faith’s Rector, the Rev Julie Boyd, thanked visitors for supporting the fair and the volunteer organisers for their hard work in arranging the fair.

Mr Swinton said: “The St Faith’s Christmas Fair has a long, established tradition at Gaywood andis always eagerly awaited and well supported. There is always a lovely, family friendly atmosphere among stallholders and visitors.”

The next festive event at St Faith’s is on Saturday December 7, at 7.30pm, when the popular Big Heart and Soul CommunityChoir is to give a concert of sacred and secular musical items.

Tickets, priced £10 and including interval refreshments, are available from the church office on 01553 774916 or on the door on the night.