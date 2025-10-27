A club which provides women and girls with access to education and training has been on hand to assist a baby charity.

Lynn’s Soroptimist International group had chosen West Norfolk Baby Basics as one of its charities to support in the 2023/24 year.

Last year, the group donated £583 to the charity, to help provide new mothers with basic items for themselves and their infants that they may struggle to afford.

Following the donation, the charity has been included in Soroptimist International’s celebration of its club’s 50th anniversary.

On Tuesday, October 6, Baby Basics was presented by member Sue Renwick with a donation of 50 items of clothing and accessories to help support new mothers and their babies.

The organiser, Maggie Anderson and other volunteers were “delighted” with the gift.