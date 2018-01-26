Vital to go that extra mile

In business there’s always a wish list of top things that you know you’d want to do better when the new year arrives.

For your company to thrive and grow in the current climate in West Norfolk can I suggest three important principles which, in my opinion, have now become vital: A relentless focus on customer service; a culture of continuous improvement; and a strong team able to translate strategy into action.

Only by ‘going the extra mile’ in service, constantly enhancing the offering and actively implementing the strategy by being out there among the customers will a business be able to create a point of difference, and distance itself from increasingly intense competition.

It’s an attitude close to my heart and we, at the Chamber, will be practising what we preach.

In 2018 we’ll be getting out of our office more, and getting into West Norfolk to understand your real issues. We’ll be enhancing how we are tech enabled, so our services fit seamlessly into your busy lives. We’ll be listening to your concerns, understanding your challenges and helping you succeed.

High on our list of priorities will be to ensure that our services and behaviours are relevant to your needs.

West Norfolk is bursting with potential, and there is every reason to believe that 2018 will see our businesses achieve not only success but recognition at national level. Being resolved to the delivery of world class products and service is in our DNA. This year will bring challenges, certainly, but it will also bring opportunities. Maximising those by providing the highest levels of service and committed implementation of strategies will be key.