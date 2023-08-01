Norfolk’s Filipino community came together as Alive Lynnsport played host to a game between Lynn Defenders and the Norwich All-Stars teams.

The event was a great success, with all participants having fun.

The first invitational Filipino Volleyball Game saw King's Lynn Defenders take on Norwich All-Stars Team at the Alive Lynnsports Centre.

Members of the Lynn team Gladys Sope-Acanto, Katherin Santillan and James Maryl Tiangha described the day as “filled with fun, food and laughter”.

“The Norwich team really enjoyed it and said we are very friendly, hospitable and accommodating.”

They explained the purpose of the events: “We, as members of the Lynn Filipino community, aim to promote camaraderie and the virtue of sportsmanship, especially to our young ones and future generations.

The first invitational Filipino Volleyball Game saw King's Lynn Defenders take on Norwich All-Stars Team at the Alive Lynnsports Centre.

“We hope to organise more games in the future and would welcome anyone who wishes to join.”

The game provided the teams with useful practice ahead of the upcoming Norfolk and Suffolk Volleyball Tournament organised by the Norwich All-Stars Team which will be held at the Sportspark, University of East iAnglia in Norwich on Sunday, August 27.

During the tournament, the KL Defenders Volleyball Team will be up against teams from Norwich, Ipswich and London.

The first invitational Filipino Volleyball Game saw King's Lynn Defenders take on Norwich All-Stars Team at the Alive Lynnsports Centre.

The first invitational Filipino Volleyball Game saw King's Lynn Defenders take on Norwich All-Stars Team at the Alive Lynnsports Centre.