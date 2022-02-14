A charity in Norfolk is endeavouring to remove barriers for those farthest from the labour market.

Voluntary Norfolk is an organisation offering the disadvantaged in West Norfolk a chance to get back on their feet with practical advice on how to overcome digital divides and more.

In the UK one in three children are born into poverty and one in 20 households don’t have a washing machine.

1.5 million households don’t have access to the internet.

Bethanie Eaglen-Smith and Olivia Parnell (54865053)

After Great Yarmouth, Lynn is believed to be one of the most socially deprived areas in the region.

The Lynn News has reported that food banks in the area have seen a sharp rise in usage since the start of the pandemic.

Olivia Parnell, 28, is a coach for the employment and skills team, alongside four others.

She first started her journey working in the finance sector, but soon followed her passion to help the least advantaged in society.

She said: “I wanted to support people who are affected by wealth disparity so I came to work for a non-profit.

“We work on helping people who are digitally excluded, for example they don’t have access to the internet to apply for jobs.

“We help them with their CVs and job applications- we can also signpost to other relevant services in the area such as debt advice.

Roni Dean, Bethanie Eaglen- Smith, Jason Slack, Francis Kovac (54865067)

“We empower people to be more digitally included and help promote financial wellbeing’

“If they are struggling with priority bills such as gas and electric we can signpost them to the right organisation.

“Our main aim is to empower people and help remove barriers to employment.”

Voluntary Norfolk are one of many organisations in the area who seek to help people get back to work or eradicate debt.

Mrs Parnell said: “We have close relationships with charities like Shelter to enable us to carry out our duty of care.”

Voluntary Norfolk employment and skills team asks people what they want to achieve and will support them for six to 12 months for support into the workplace.

Reportedly a high proportion of those living in a disadvantaged situation have no access to the internet, where the majority of job applications and vacancies are found, so having organisations like Voluntary Norfolk working to bridge that gap are vital to help individuals to progress.

The charity is based in the Discovery Centre in Lynn, and you can contact them via their website www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk/employment-skills .

They offer a free service with one to one support for service users.