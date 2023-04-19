A parkrun volunteer has completed 18 months of helping out at the weekly Lynn event as part of her Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Gold Award.

Springwood High School student Kacie Jackson-Cook joined 28 other volunteers and 245 runners on Saturday, April 8 for the Easter parkrun.

Having first decided on what to do for the volunteering section of her Gold DofE Award in October 2021, Kacie finally completed the 18 months of volunteering on her 68th event.

Parkrun DofE Gold Volunteer Presentation

She was presented with a parkrun commemorative mug and certificate by Lynn’s event director Gary Walker, who said: “The Duke of Edinburgh Award volunteers play a vital part in ensuring the smooth running of parkrun and are responsible for a variety of tasks, all of which are important to the success of the event.

“Since the start of Lynn parkrun, we have accommodated 57 DofE volunteers, covering each of the bronze, silver and gold categories, although this is the first time any of the DofE volunteers have opted for the 18-month volunteer category.”

Kacie joined the scheme with fellow Springwood student Alyssa Baptist.