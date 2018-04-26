Volunteer-run centre at Sutton Bridge is just the place for weddings

The volunteer-run Curlew Centre staged a wedding fair to show prospective couples a variety of services ... and to prove the Sutton Bridge venue is the perfect place to celebrate your big day.

The Curlew Centre isn’t licensed for marriages but couples can tie the knot at a register office and then repeat their promises in a ceremony conducted by a wedding celebrant and hold their reception in a bright, airy room decked out like the inside of a marquee.

Curlew Centre trustee Robert Middleton said: “We had a constant flow of visitors and there were 30 brides complete with mums or their potential other halves.”

His wife, Mary, who serves on the centre’s marketing committee, said: “We have never done anything like this before and the feedback we got was amazing.”

Among wedding services attending the show were The Marriage Carriage Company, who had a 1940s era Jaguar on site, florists and cake makers.

For information on events and booking function or wedding hire rooms at the Curlew Centre

