Volunteering training in King’s Lynn to help prevent young people from becoming homelessness

Volunteering training sessions are to be held in Lynn next week in a bid to prevent young people from becoming homeless.

Your Own Place, a community interest company based in Norwich, will be carrying out the training on Tuesday and Wednesday in Lynn, as well as all over Norfolk.

A spokeswoman for Your Own Place said: “Some young people right now are going to be the future homeless population. It stands to reason.

“We know enough about the circumstances that lead to homelessness to do something about it early.

“It’s not just down to local government agencies, food banks or charities. The solution lies within us and our communities.”

She said Your Own Place is working with employees of local businesses as well as members of the public to provide “trained and motivated” volunteer mentors.

“Once trained, you will mentor those young people that lack support as they make their way in the ever-complex world,” she added.

“Our pledge to you, our valued volunteer mentors, is two days of superb training that will develop new skills, confidence and motivation to do something in your local community that makes a real difference.”

If you are interested in taking part in the training, contact Your Own Place via 07530 028446, rebecca@yourownplace.org.uk or www.yourownplace.org.uk.