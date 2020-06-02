King's Lynn hospital thanks its huge army of volunteers
Published: 17:00, 02 June 2020
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn is celebrating and thanking its 352 volunteers for all their hard work over the years as part of Volunteers Week 2020.
Across the UK, an estimated 1.7 million people volunteer for health or care services.
The QEH has 352 such people, who regularly donate their time to help patients and staff, ranging from just 16 to an incredible 94-years-old.
