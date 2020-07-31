A group of volunteers for King’s Lynn Samaritans walked a marathon distance at the weekend to raise funds for the charity.

The group braved the volatile weather conditions on Saturday to cover 26.2 miles from Litcham Common, along the Nar Valley Way, to Lynn and have so far raised about £2,500 as part of the Samaritans’ national Samarathon effort.

Among the walkers, who set off at 7am and arrived at the charity’s Lynn branch at 5.30pm, were King’s Lynn Samaritans director Rachel Goldsmith and her husband Adrian, and publicity officer Edward Kenny.