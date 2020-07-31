Home   News   Article

Volunteers' marathon walk raises £2,500 for King's Lynn Samaritans

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 31 July 2020

A group of volunteers for King’s Lynn Samaritans walked a marathon distance at the weekend to raise funds for the charity.

The group braved the volatile weather conditions on Saturday to cover 26.2 miles from Litcham Common, along the Nar Valley Way, to Lynn and have so far raised about £2,500 as part of the Samaritans’ national Samarathon effort.

Among the walkers, who set off at 7am and arrived at the charity’s Lynn branch at 5.30pm, were King’s Lynn Samaritans director Rachel Goldsmith and her husband Adrian, and publicity officer Edward Kenny.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE