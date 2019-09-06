Volunteers sought for King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter ahead of new season
With autumn just around the corner, the King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter is looking for volunteers ahead of its second season.
The shelter, at St Ann’s Fort, opens again on Thursday, October 31, and officials says they urgently need volunteers to help welcome and care for their homeless guests.
To find out more, people are invited to join night shelter officials at one of their information and training evenings.
These take place on the following dates:
Tuesday, October 1, at 7pm, at St John’s Church in The Walks
Wednesday, October 2 at 7pm, at All Saints Church in North Wootton
Tuesday, October 8, at 7pm, at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Wisbech Road
Tuesday, October 15, at 7pm, at St Faith’s Church Hall in Gaywood
For more information, visit www.klwns.org.uk.