Volunteers sought for King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter ahead of new season

With autumn just around the corner, the King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter is looking for volunteers ahead of its second season.

The shelter, at St Ann’s Fort, opens again on Thursday, October 31, and officials says they urgently need volunteers to help welcome and care for their homeless guests.

To find out more, people are invited to join night shelter officials at one of their information and training evenings.

These take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 1, at 7pm, at St John’s Church in The Walks

Wednesday, October 2 at 7pm, at All Saints Church in North Wootton

Tuesday, October 8, at 7pm, at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Wisbech Road

Tuesday, October 15, at 7pm, at St Faith’s Church Hall in Gaywood

For more information, visit www.klwns.org.uk.